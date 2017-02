Masterpiece Cheetor In-hand Images

The time is upon us: Masterpiece Cheetor's release!* ZEAMTIGER on Twitter *has shared several in-hand images of the Masterpiece figure showing off the range of articulation, facial expressions for both modes, and some group images with some other familiar faces. Beast Wars fans and Masterpiece collectors should enjoy this one! Check out some of the key shots after the jump.