Magic Square MS-B18T Light Of Justice Ghostbusters Edition Images
Via friend site and sponsor TFSource
, we can share for your a nice set of images of the next redeco of popular Magic Square Legends scale Optimus Prime figure:*MS-B18T Light Of Justice Ghostbusters Edition. Light Of Justice is one of the best representations of G1 Optimus Prime for the Legends scale market and Magic Square have offered in several redecos. Now they surprise us with a new Ghostbusters themed repaint, similar to the official MP-10 Optimus Prime Ecto-35 edition.
