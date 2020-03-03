Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Magic Square MS-B18T Light Of Justice Ghostbusters Edition Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,336
Magic Square MS-B18T Light Of Justice Ghostbusters Edition Images


Via friend site and sponsor TFSource, we can share for your a nice set of images of the next redeco of popular Magic Square Legends scale Optimus Prime figure:*MS-B18T Light Of Justice Ghostbusters Edition. Light Of Justice is one of the best representations of G1 Optimus Prime for the Legends scale market and Magic Square have offered in several redecos. Now they surprise us with a new Ghostbusters themed repaint, similar to the official MP-10 Optimus Prime Ecto-35 edition. Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images on this news post and then let us know &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Magic Square MS-B18T Light Of Justice Ghostbusters Edition Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro Listen ?N Look Book New Sealed 1985
Transformers
Vintage Transformers MEGATRON G1
Transformers
G1 Transformers lot Vintage Collection figures, accessories, Weapons RARES Nice!
Transformers
transformers beast wars evil predacon rampage sealed in variant box
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Red Alert
Transformers
FansToys Quietus (Masterpiece Cyclonus)
Transformers
COMBINER WARS SKYLYNX NISB TRANSFORMERS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:08 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.