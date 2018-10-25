|
Rumor: Possible Studio Series SS-42 Revenge Of The Fallen Constructicon Long Haul In
The Studio Series line is coming in hot. Future releases sure get the attention of collectors, and today we* have a rumor that most of you may find very interesting. A post in Chinese boards Baidu
*features a blurry image of what seems to be part of the instructions of a Studio Series rendition of Revenge Of The Fallen Long Haul. While the picture and part of the name and numeration are blurred, we can easily identify Long Haul’s name and the Studio Series 42 number. The image of the robot mode also has clear hints of Long Haul’s body. » Continue Reading.
