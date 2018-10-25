|
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-42 Cordon Packaging & Collectible Coin Images
*we have some images of the Takara Tomy Masterpiece*MP-42 Cordon*Packaging and the respective Collectible Coin. MP-42*Cordon*will start shipping by October 27 and we have a clear look at the box.*MP-42 Cordon*is a repaint of*MP-39 Sunstreaker, based on the Pre-Transformer Diaclone Police Car version of Sunstreaker. The back of the box shows pictures of the accessories, the new remolded head and police siren, as well as a shot next to Masterpiece MP-17+ Prowl Anime colors.** We also have our first look at Cordons collectible coin. It will come in a package that resembles his car » Continue Reading.
