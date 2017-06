Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,816

Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot ? Mini Dinobots



A brand new Transformers: The Last Knight*TV Spot just went up and the new commercial features our adorable*Mini Dinobots in action. The little cute (and all so deadly) dinos are just learning to breath fire and causing havoc on Cade’s junkyard hideout. Check out the new spot, below:



