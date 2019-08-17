|
Attention to all Australian fans! We have learned that*Transformers Generations Selects Turtler/Snaptrap and Gulf/Skalor will be available As EB Games And Zing Exclusives In Australia. Australian fans can look for pre-orders for Turtle/Snaptrap via EB Games
*and Zing
for $100 AUD ($67.80 approximately) with a deposit of $30 AUD ($20.34), and Gulf/Skalor pre-orders can be found here
and here
for*$60 AUD ($40.60) with a deposit of $10.00 AUD ($6.78). According to some extra information via Ozformers on Facebook
, the pre-order period will close the next August 23th, just one week to pre-order these new toys. A » Continue Reading.
