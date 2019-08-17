Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,271
Transformers Generations Selects Turtler/Snaptrap and Gulf/Skalor Available As EB Gam


Attention to all Australian fans! We have learned that*Transformers Generations Selects Turtler/Snaptrap and Gulf/Skalor will be available As EB Games And Zing Exclusives In Australia. Australian fans can look for pre-orders for Turtle/Snaptrap via EB Games*and Zing for $100 AUD ($67.80 approximately) with a deposit of $30 AUD ($20.34), and Gulf/Skalor pre-orders can be found here and here for*$60 AUD ($40.60) with a deposit of $10.00 AUD ($6.78). According to some extra information via Ozformers on Facebook, the pre-order period will close the next August 23th, just one week to pre-order these new toys. A &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generations Selects Turtler/Snaptrap and Gulf/Skalor Available As EB Games And Zing Exclusives In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Old Yesterday, 11:56 PM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 2,353
Re: Transformers Generations Selects Turtler/Snaptrap and Gulf/Skalor Available As EB
Maybe EB Canada will follow suit and have pre-orders for both.
Tonestar
