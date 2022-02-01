skyshadow Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2017 Location: Milton, Ontario Posts: 172

Double taped or resealed new boxes I'm curious just how often this occurs as I recently received a replacement figure from Hasbro and it was already double taped / resealed.





I've also had these come from various other places like Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, and even TRU.





Figures and accessories are all tied down and complete and I've seen these come out from freshly opened boxes straight from the warehouse.





Aside from possible shenanigans by swappers, what possible reason would Hasbro have for reopening a sealed box?

