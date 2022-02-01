Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:09 PM   #1
skyshadow
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2017
Location: Milton, Ontario
Posts: 172
Double taped or resealed new boxes
I'm curious just how often this occurs as I recently received a replacement figure from Hasbro and it was already double taped / resealed.


I've also had these come from various other places like Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, and even TRU.


Figures and accessories are all tied down and complete and I've seen these come out from freshly opened boxes straight from the warehouse.


Aside from possible shenanigans by swappers, what possible reason would Hasbro have for reopening a sealed box?
Old Today, 02:29 PM   #2
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
CobraCommander's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Terror Drome
Posts: 5,477
Re: Double taped or resealed new boxes
Updating instructions, sometimes they need to add the French. Or missing accessories.
Old Today, 02:57 PM   #3
BeeTrain
Machine War
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Montreal
Posts: 295
Re: Double taped or resealed new boxes
It happened to me before as well. In my case it was adding japanese stickers to the internal documentation (it was a japan import). The retailer also said that sometimes there's a QC check and they re-seal the box.
