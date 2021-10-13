Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,289

IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #9 iTunes Preview



In Beast Wars issue #9, The Predacons begin their hunt for other fallen protoform pods, containing potential reinforcements in their quest to crush the Maximals. But Skold, the Predacon powerhouse, is left behind because she’ll slow the mission down, at least according to Terrorsaur. Get your pull list ready for “Thicker Skin” by checking out the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Priscilla Tramontano (Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist)



