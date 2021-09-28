Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #36 iTunes Preview


Can the Autobots withstand the siege? The iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers issue #36, dropping later this month, is here and ready for your discussion with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! “Sea of Rust”, part three! The Autobots are outnumbered and surrounded in Termagax’s base with Decepticons on one side and the most deadly Cybertronian environment on the other. Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist, Cover Artist), Red Powell (Cover Artist), Billie Montfort (Cover Artist)

