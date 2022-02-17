Via Comicbook.com
*we have our first images of a new*Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Smash Changer Optimus Prime. This is a new 9-inch Optimus Prime figure which transforms from truck to robot in just 3 steps (in fact you smash the figure), and then it needs 11 steps to bring him back to truck mode. It is expected to retail for $31.49 and scheduled for release in October. See the mirrored images and screencaps after the jump, as well as the product description, and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
