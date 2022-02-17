Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Smash Changer Optimus Pr


Via Comicbook.com*we have our first images of a new*Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Smash Changer Optimus Prime. This is a new 9-inch Optimus Prime figure which transforms from truck to robot in just 3 steps (in fact you smash the figure), and then it needs 11 steps to bring him back to truck mode. It is expected to retail for $31.49 and scheduled for release in October. See the mirrored images and screencaps after the jump, as well as the product description, and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Smash Changer Optimus Prime Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



