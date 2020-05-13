|
Rumor: Possible New Netflix?s War For Cybertron Deluxe Figures
Zobovor of Alt.Toys.Transformers
*has posted up an new list of entries into the Walmart computer system, revealing some interesting characters for this line. Read on for the full list of names and information about these possible new releases: I
was poking around in the Walmart computer today and I noticed there were a number of additional listings attached to the Deluxe-class Netflix assortment. *In addition to Chromia and Sideswipe and Hound and the rest, the following names were listed: TRA DELUXE BUMBLEBEE TRA DELUX QUINTESSON TRA DELUXE WHEELJACK TRA DELUXE IMPACTOR TRA DELUX DEEP COVER TRA DELUXE RED ALERT » Continue Reading.
