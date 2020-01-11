|
Exquisite Toys Dark Of The Moon Megatron Prototype
*we can share for you our first images of the new*Exquisite Toys Dark Of The Moon Megatron prototype. Exquisite Toys
is a new third party company that is trying to get the attention of the collectors with an impressive colored prototype of Dark Of The Moon Megatron. The figure sure looks gorgeous and menacing with a great rusty deco all over the body, and a high level of detail which includes Megatron’s chains, cloak and shotgun. Even Megatron’s damaged head has been recreated. The images reveal a body with just a little of visible kibble, » Continue Reading.
