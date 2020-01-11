Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,042
Exquisite Toys Dark Of The Moon Megatron Prototype


Via Instagram user Capcomkai*we can share for you our first images of the new*Exquisite Toys Dark Of The Moon Megatron prototype. Exquisite Toys is a new third party company that is trying to get the attention of the collectors with an impressive colored prototype of Dark Of The Moon Megatron. The figure sure looks gorgeous and menacing with a great rusty deco all over the body, and a high level of detail which includes Megatron’s chains, cloak and shotgun. Even Megatron’s damaged head has been recreated. The images reveal a body with just a little of visible kibble, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Exquisite Toys Dark Of The Moon Megatron Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Today, 10:08 AM   #2
optimusb39
Animated
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,600
Re: Exquisite Toys Dark Of The Moon Megatron Prototype
Yes please!!
