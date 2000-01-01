Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,557
TFcon Toronto 2021 exclusive Ocular Max Perfection Series PS-09IMP Hellion IMP
TFcon sponsor Ages Three and Up is proud to announce the TFcon Toronto 2021 exclusive Ocular Max Perfection Series PS-09IMP Hellion IMP.

Go retro this holiday with the Hellion IMP version. Recolored in a retro-cool blue exterior, this is a must for all minibot fans.

In cooperation with Ocular Max, Ages Three and Up, and Toy Dojo, this figure will be available in limited quantities while supplies last during TFcon Toronto 2021 this weekend Dec 10th ? 12th. The cost of this figure will be $120 CAD at the show.

Tickets are still available at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
