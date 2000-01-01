Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,557

TFcon Toronto 2021 exclusive Ocular Max Perfection Series PS-09IMP Hellion IMP



Go retro this holiday with the Hellion IMP version. Recolored in a retro-cool blue exterior, this is a must for all minibot fans.



In cooperation with Ocular Max, Ages Three and Up, and Toy Dojo, this figure will be available in limited quantities while supplies last during TFcon Toronto 2021 this weekend Dec 10th ? 12th. The cost of this figure will be $120 CAD at the show.



