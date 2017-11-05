Once again we bring you our weekly round up of*concept art images of The Last Knight. We hope you will enjoy this week’s art of Transformers The Last Knight Concept Art: Hot Rod, Megatron & Decepticon Spaceship As usual, thanks to all members of our 2005 Boards for sharing these great images in our forums. You can find the pictures on the next threads: – Hot Rod By Furio Tedeschi
. Earlier version of Hot Rod. We can see that some body parts stayed the same but the head changed with some minor Lockdown’s parts used. – <a href="http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/the-big-tlk-concept-art-thread.1118069/page-17#post-15180224">Hot Rod/Sidekick » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers The Last Knight Concept Art: Hot Rod, Megatron & Decepticon Spaceship
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...