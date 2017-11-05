Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Machinima's Titans Return Trailer Announcement


Via the official Machinima’s Facebook*they shared an image for their*Titans Return Trailer Announcement. The image features Optimus Prime as we saw him in the previous Combiner Wars series with the text: “Get ready Transformers fans! The trailer for Transformers: Titans Return drops in TWO days”. Machinimas*second Transformers series,*Titans Return, will launch November 14th via*Go90*app. You now click on the bar to see the mirrored image and stay tuned when the trailer is realeased. You can click on the bar to sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards.

The post Machinima’s Titans Return Trailer Announcement appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



