Old Today, 09:17 PM   #1
chaingunsofdoom
Wrecker
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 2,877
RCSS Superstore Loblaws sightings
Couldn't find an old thread, so making a new one!

These prices may be a mistake only at this one location, so I'm not sure if these are the same elsewhere.

There is a TF shipper at the Signal Hill location here in Calgary with ROTB and Earthspark figures. $7.99 for Elita-1, OP, and Skywarp, but only OP scanned-in.

Here's Weaponizer 2-pack Wheeljack with Rhinox, along with my receipt. These were $9.99 and only WJ scanned-in.

https://imgur.com/a/3pEv0Ti

As you can see, CS rep just scanned-in the one that scanned multiple times.
