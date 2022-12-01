Couldn't find an old thread, so making a new one!
These prices may be a mistake only at this one location, so I'm not sure if these are the same elsewhere.
There is a TF shipper at the Signal Hill location here in Calgary with ROTB and Earthspark figures. $7.99 for Elita-1, OP, and Skywarp, but only OP scanned-in.
Here's Weaponizer 2-pack Wheeljack with Rhinox, along with my receipt. These were $9.99 and only WJ scanned-in.
https://imgur.com/a/3pEv0Ti
As you can see, CS rep just scanned-in the one that scanned multiple times.