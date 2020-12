Fastforward Mini-Con Join Date: Oct 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 6

Wanted Cheap MPM-6 Ironhide I've been wanting to build my mpm collection, and I'd love to have Ironhide since he's very screen accurate, although he comes with a lot of QC issues which is why I don't want to pay full price for him.



Anyone willing to get rid of their ironhide (please be honest if he has any stress marks, it's not a deal breaker)