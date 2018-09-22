Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,099

New Bumblebee Movie Trailer Teaser



More... Exciting news as China’s Paramount Facebook page has uploaded a new Teaser ahead of the new trailer for Bumblebee! Bumblebee hits theaters on December 21st. Check below to see Hailee Steinfeld attempt to help Bumblebee master the art of disguise. The post New Bumblebee Movie Trailer Teaser appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.