|
New Bumblebee Movie Trailer Teaser
Exciting news as China’s Paramount Facebook
page has uploaded a new Teaser ahead of the new trailer for Bumblebee! Bumblebee hits theaters on December 21st. Check below to see Hailee Steinfeld attempt to help Bumblebee master the art of disguise.  
The post New Bumblebee Movie Trailer Teaser
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.