More Info On Bumblebee: The Movie


John Cena seems to be the only one breaking the silence on the upcoming movie Transformers: Bumblebee. During an interview with Collider, the actor stated that the new movie is “not too busy”. Collider: What was the appeal of that, for you? Were you a Transformers fan? John Cena: I was actually alive when they first came out and was at the age to enjoy them. I was a superfan of Transformers and the rival Gobots. I know Transformers is gonna kill me for saying that. To be able to see where the franchise went and where they are &#187; Continue Reading.

