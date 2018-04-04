Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,019

More Info On Bumblebee: The Movie



John Cena seems to be the only one breaking the silence on the upcoming movie Transformers: Bumblebee. During an interview with



The post







More... John Cena seems to be the only one breaking the silence on the upcoming movie Transformers: Bumblebee. During an interview with Collider , the actor stated that the new movie is “not too busy”. Collider: What was the appeal of that, for you? Were you a Transformers fan? John Cena: I was actually alive when they first came out and was at the age to enjoy them. I was a superfan of Transformers and the rival Gobots. I know Transformers is gonna kill me for saying that. To be able to see where the franchise went and where they are » Continue Reading. The post More Info On Bumblebee: The Movie appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.