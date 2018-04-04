|
Rescue Bots Rescan 2018 Optimus Prime and Heatwave Images
Amazon has updated its product pages with some images of the next two Rescue Bots releases. The Rescan assortment has two new additions, Heatwave as a racing car
, and Optimus Prime
in his classic truck cab form. The Optimus Prime is a single-packed release of the 2016 Rescue Trailer
figure, with some minor changes to the deco, while Heatwave seems to be all-new. Check out the images attached to this post.
The post Rescue Bots Rescan 2018 Optimus Prime and Heatwave Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.