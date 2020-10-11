Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,552

Transformers Cyberverse Wave 8 Ultra Class Skullcruncher Out At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Ikkstakk*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 8 Ultra Class Skullcruncher at US retail. This new mold features the Energon Armor gimmick of the recent Cyberverse Ultra Class figures. Skullcruncher appeared in the new Cyberverse cartoon but he didnt show a robot mode. This new toy looks inspired by his Titans Return figure. Skullcruncher was spotted at*Meijer in Louisville, Kentucky. Happy hunting.



The post







More... Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Ikkstakk*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 8 Ultra Class Skullcruncher at US retail. This new mold features the Energon Armor gimmick of the recent Cyberverse Ultra Class figures. Skullcruncher appeared in the new Cyberverse cartoon but he didnt show a robot mode. This new toy looks inspired by his Titans Return figure. Skullcruncher was spotted at*Meijer in Louisville, Kentucky. Happy hunting.The post Transformers Cyberverse Wave 8 Ultra Class Skullcruncher Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca