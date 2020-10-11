|
Transformers Cyberverse Wave 8 Ultra Class Skullcruncher Out At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Ikkstakk*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 8 Ultra Class Skullcruncher at US retail. This new mold features the Energon Armor gimmick of the recent Cyberverse Ultra Class figures. Skullcruncher appeared in the new Cyberverse cartoon but he didnt show a robot mode. This new toy looks inspired by his Titans Return figure. Skullcruncher was spotted at*Meijer in Louisville, Kentucky. Happy hunting.
