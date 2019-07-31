|
Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Thundercracker Found At US Retail
Flame Toys Furai Model line brings us easy-to-assembly model kits with great detail and poseability of several G1 characters. These model kits have been showing up at US retail over the last months. This time, 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley*found Furai Model Thundercracker at*Barnes and Noble in Fort Wayne, Indiana. While regular price is $37.99, you can grab it now for $28.49 since he is on sale. You can also grab*Thundercracker
*online via Barnes & Noble website together with*Furai Model Starscream
, IDW Optimus Prime
*and G1 Optimus Prime Attack mode
. Happy hunting!
