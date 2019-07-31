Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Thundercracker Found At US Retail


Flame Toys Furai Model line brings us easy-to-assembly model kits with great detail and poseability of several G1 characters. These model kits have been showing up at US retail over the last months. This time, 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley*found Furai Model Thundercracker at*Barnes and Noble in Fort Wayne, Indiana. While regular price is $37.99, you can grab it now for $28.49 since he is on sale. You can also grab*Thundercracker*online via Barnes &#38; Noble website together with*Furai Model Starscream, IDW Optimus Prime*and G1 Optimus Prime Attack mode. Happy hunting!

The post Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Thundercracker Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
