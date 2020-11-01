Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Shockwave Lab SL-90 LED Upgrade Kit for Earthrise Voyager Quintesson


Third party company*Shockwave Lab*have shared via their*Weibo account images of their next product: SL-90 LED Upgrade Kit for Earthrise Voyager Quintesson. This upgrade kit consists of: 5 LED units (for each Quintesson face) 4 connectors A “Quintesson Journal” unit (works as a remote control for the LED light) An interesting alternative to improve your Quintesson display in your collection. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but Shockwave Lab products dont take much time to be available once they share their images. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Shockwave Lab SL-90 LED Upgrade Kit for Earthrise Voyager Quintesson appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Today, 09:34 AM
UsernamePrime
Re: Shockwave Lab SL-90 LED Upgrade Kit for Earthrise Voyager Quintesson
it lights up the noses like Rudolph and washes out the details
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
