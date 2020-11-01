|
Shockwave Lab SL-90 LED Upgrade Kit for Earthrise Voyager Quintesson
Third party company*Shockwave Lab*have shared via their*Weibo accoun
t images of their next product: SL-90 LED Upgrade Kit for Earthrise Voyager Quintesson. This upgrade kit consists of: 5 LED units (for each Quintesson face) 4 connectors A “Quintesson Journal” unit (works as a remote control for the LED light) An interesting alternative to improve your Quintesson display in your collection. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but Shockwave Lab products dont take much time to be available once they share their images. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your » Continue Reading.
