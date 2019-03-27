Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,441

Transformers Masterpiece MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron In-Hand Images



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*chrisr291*for sharing in our boards our first in-hand images of the impressive*Transformers Masterpiece MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron.* Click on the bar to see all the images and sound off on the 2005 Boards!



