Transformers Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe Out In Canada
Via friend site Cybertron.ca
*we can confirm that the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe is out at Canadian retail. Studio Series SS-71 Dark Of The Moon Dino was found at*an EB Games in British Columbia by Cybertron.ca member*Wheelwave. His wave partner SS-70 B-117 (Bumblebee movie cybertronian Bumblebee) should be out too. Happy hunting!
