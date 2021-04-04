|
Shockwave Lab SL-102/103/104 Weapon Kits for Studio Series 86 Hot Rod
Third party company*Shockwave Lab*have revealed, via their*Weibo account
, images of their next products: SL-102/103/104 Weapon Kits for Studio Series 86 Hot Rod. These are three different weapon packs to five Studio Series Hot Rod additional options for display. SL-102 – Light saber and shield SL-103 – Hand Blaster SL-104 – IDW Primus sword We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but Shockwave Lab products dont take much time to be available online once they show their sample images. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post. Let us know your » Continue Reading.
The post Shockwave Lab SL-102/103/104 Weapon Kits for Studio Series 86 Hot Rod
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca