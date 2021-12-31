Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #14 Chan Cover A Art Design
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,651
IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #14 Chan Cover A Art Design


Illustrator and designer Winston Chan and TFW2005 member &#038; artist Josh Burcham update our March solicitations coverage, with details about Winston’s Beast Wars issue #14 cover A: Spoilers!?!? More reinforcements are on the way! More pods are opening up, but is all truly as it seems?? Yes, Polar Claw makes a debut! And Winston’s cover for #14 is rad as heck. Here’s a peek at his design! I whipped this up in the hotel room at TFcon Baltimore. Very Zangief When I had settled on drawing this for the cover, I asked Josh if he had any references for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #14 Chan Cover A Art Design appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Monster Birdbrain Near Complete Monstructor
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretenders Pincher Near Complete
Transformers
Transformers Batteries & Playing Cards Hasbro Set (2014) - Import - NEW in Pkg
Transformers
Hasbro Transformer Supreme Starscream 2014 30Th Anniversary Platinum Edition New
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Universe 2004 King Atlas used missing missiles
Transformers
Vintage Transformer Bootleg Tank Decopac cake top used good
Transformers
Bandai Go-Bots lot of 9 action figures Future Machine /Beetle and more used good
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:33 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.