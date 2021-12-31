Illustrator and designer Winston Chan
and TFW2005 member & artist Josh Burcham update our March solicitations coverage, with details about Winston’s Beast Wars issue #14 cover A: Spoilers!?!? More reinforcements are on the way! More pods are opening up, but is all truly as it seems?? Yes, Polar Claw makes a debut! And Winston’s cover for #14 is rad as heck. Here’s a peek at his design! I whipped this up in the hotel room at TFcon Baltimore. Very Zangief When I had settled on drawing this for the cover, I asked Josh if he had any references for » Continue Reading.
