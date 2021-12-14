Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW?s Transformers: Wreckers ? Tread & Circuits, Issue #4 iTunes Preview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,651
IDW?s Transformers: Wreckers ? Tread & Circuits, Issue #4 iTunes Preview


The Speedia 500 is over, so now Velocitron’s attention turns to the swearing in of the new Senate – led by the race’s winner! iTunes Apple Books reports in with a preview of the final Wreckers – Tread &#038; Circuits issue. Check it out after the jump, then share your thoughts about this series with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: David Mariotte (Author), Jack Lawrence (Artist, Cover Artist), Josh Burcham (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist)

The post IDW?s Transformers: Wreckers ? Tread & Circuits, Issue #4 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Monster Birdbrain Near Complete Monstructor
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretenders Pincher Near Complete
Transformers
Transformers Batteries & Playing Cards Hasbro Set (2014) - Import - NEW in Pkg
Transformers
Hasbro Transformer Supreme Starscream 2014 30Th Anniversary Platinum Edition New
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Universe 2004 King Atlas used missing missiles
Transformers
Vintage Transformer Bootleg Tank Decopac cake top used good
Transformers
Bandai Go-Bots lot of 9 action figures Future Machine /Beetle and more used good
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:33 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.