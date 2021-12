Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,651

The Speedia 500 is over, so now Velocitron’s attention turns to the swearing in of the new Senate – led by the race’s winner! iTunes Apple Books reports in with a preview of the final Wreckers – Tread & Circuits issue. Check it out after the jump, then share your thoughts about this series with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: David Mariotte (Author), Jack Lawrence (Artist, Cover Artist), Josh Burcham (Cover Artist),



