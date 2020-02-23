Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,281

Toy Fair 2020 ? ThreeZero Transformers Display Images



More pics from the show floor as we get a look at the ThreeZero booth! On display: DOTM Megatron DOTM Bumblebee DOTM Optimus Prime Starscream TLK Bumblebee TLK Optimus Prime Autobot Sqweeks AOE Optimus Prime BB movie Bumblebee BB movie Optimus Prime BB movie Blitzwing BB movie Soundwave and Ravage



