Super_Megatron
Transformers: The Last Knight Japanese TV Spot And A New Trailer Announcement
Paramount Pictures*Japan has posted a small TV Spot and an announcement of a Japan Exclusive Cinematic Trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight. The TV Spot contains updated footage from previous trailers and an*odd message stating that the embargo will life on April 28th. We are unsure whether the embargo is for the toys or for the movie but it seems as though this is intended for the journalists reporting on the upcoming Michael Bay movie. Speaking of which, a special Japan only trailer edited by Michael Bay himself will screen on selected theaters countrywide starting from Saturday April 29th, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Japanese TV Spot And A New Trailer Announcement appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
