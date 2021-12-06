Via Weibo user*????
we have our first in-hand images of the recently revealed*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee BB-86 02 Studio Series Kup. This redeco of Studio Series Kup was recently found at a Toys”R”Us in Taiwan
(Together with a redeco of Earthrise Cliffjumper and the new Studio Series Unmasked B-127). While it’s not a very extensive redeco, it adds several details that makes Kup look even more movie-accurate than his original release. More noticeable is the chest/windshield now in proper gray with some crack details and the fact that this piece is now made of solid gray plastic instead of » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee BB-86 02 Studio Series Kup In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...