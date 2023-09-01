evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 3,584

WM Xmas 2023 standie? Man how awesome would it be if 2023's Xmas standie was all 1st wave United?



Remember when 1st wave Kingdom got the standie and the voyagers Primal & Cyclonus were price-errored down to thirty bucks? Such an awesome time, I want something like that to happen again

my Wanted thread

my Sales thread

my Feedback thread __________________