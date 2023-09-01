Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:43 PM
evenstaves
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 3,584
WM Xmas 2023 standie?
Man how awesome would it be if 2023's Xmas standie was all 1st wave United?

Remember when 1st wave Kingdom got the standie and the voyagers Primal & Cyclonus were price-errored down to thirty bucks? Such an awesome time, I want something like that to happen again
