Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,021

New Power Of The Primes Images And Packaging: Dinobots, Deluxes, Inferno, Elita-1, Le



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*f90happy we have somre great*New Power Of The Primes Images And Packaging: Dinobots, Deluxes, Inferno, Elita-1, Legends, Titan Masters And More. We have a vey nice set of new images for Power Of The Primes collection. First w e have in-package images of Deluxe Dinobots Slug and Swoop, Legends Windcharger and Skrapnel (Generations Sharpnel reissue), Titan Masters Vector Prime and Micronus. We have also got promotional images of Micronus Pretender shell and alt mode. The most interesting reveals are our first images of Moonracer, Inferno and Elita-1 toys in both modes. We also have new images



The post







More... Thanks to 2005 Boards member*f90happy we have somre great*New Power Of The Primes Images And Packaging: Dinobots, Deluxes, Inferno, Elita-1, Legends, Titan Masters And More. We have a vey nice set of new images for Power Of The Primes collection. First w e have in-package images of Deluxe Dinobots Slug and Swoop, Legends Windcharger and Skrapnel (Generations Sharpnel reissue), Titan Masters Vector Prime and Micronus. We have also got promotional images of Micronus Pretender shell and alt mode. The most interesting reveals are our first images of Moonracer, Inferno and Elita-1 toys in both modes. We also have new images » Continue Reading. The post New Power Of The Primes Images And Packaging: Dinobots, Deluxes, Inferno, Elita-1, Legends, Titan Masters And More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________