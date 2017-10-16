Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
New Power Of The Primes Images And Packaging: Dinobots, Deluxes, Inferno, Elita-1, Le


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*f90happy we have somre great*New Power Of The Primes Images And Packaging: Dinobots, Deluxes, Inferno, Elita-1, Legends, Titan Masters And More. We have a vey nice set of new images for Power Of The Primes collection. First w e have in-package images of Deluxe Dinobots Slug and Swoop, Legends Windcharger and Skrapnel (Generations Sharpnel reissue), Titan Masters Vector Prime and Micronus. We have also got promotional images of Micronus Pretender shell and alt mode. The most interesting reveals are our first images of Moonracer, Inferno and Elita-1 toys in both modes.

The post New Power Of The Primes Images And Packaging: Dinobots, Deluxes, Inferno, Elita-1, Legends, Titan Masters And More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 11:12 AM   #2
positivelyken
Re: New Power Of The Primes Images And Packaging: Dinobots, Deluxes, Inferno, Elita-1
Elita-1 and Moonracer are auto-bought for me. But that baby bjorn gimmick is just weird looking.
Today, 11:23 AM   #3
wervenom
Re: New Power Of The Primes Images And Packaging: Dinobots, Deluxes, Inferno, Elita-1
Moon racer yes Elita-1 no. Don't need another Silverbolt repaint
