Today, 07:52 PM
#
1
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 190
Transformers Versions
Have they done crossovers where the various versions of the Transformers have crossed paths?
Amandahugnkiss
Today, 07:57 PM
#
2
Iron Moose
Knows things
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Mostly MTL
Posts: 380
Re: Transformers Versions
Many, but could you tell us more about what you mean by 'various versions'?
Today, 08:27 PM
#
3
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 190
Re: Transformers Versions
As in the G1 version of Megatron and the Earthrise version of Megatron.
Amandahugnkiss
