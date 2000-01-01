|
Collection Wants and Need
Hi all!
Been a big Transformers and Gundam fan for years and a recommendation from a friend has lead me here. I hope to be buying, selling, trading, and discussing robots with you all for years to come!
So to start off I figured I would let you all know what Im after to fill in some holes in my collection. I dont care about boxes or instructions but complete figures would be preferred
- Earthrise Scorponok
- Energon Wingsaber
- Energon Checkpoint
- Energon Optimus Prime (Deluxe Version)
- G2 Obliterator Pyro
- GDO Swerve
- Fox Kids Transmetal Waspinator
- Animated Rodimus, Ironhide, and Blurr
- Adventure Roadblock
- GDO Megatron
- Legends Blackarachnia
- MMC Ocular Max Koijn (Artfire) or MP Artfire
- Botcon Deathsaurus
- GO! Shinobi Team (Animal Combiner)
Hopefully some of you could help me out finding these figures. Thanks