Newtype
RX-78-2
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Halifax
Posts: 1
Collection Wants and Need
Hi all!

Been a big Transformers and Gundam fan for years and a recommendation from a friend has lead me here. I hope to be buying, selling, trading, and discussing robots with you all for years to come!

So to start off I figured I would let you all know what Im after to fill in some holes in my collection. I dont care about boxes or instructions but complete figures would be preferred

- Earthrise Scorponok

- Energon Wingsaber

- Energon Checkpoint

- Energon Optimus Prime (Deluxe Version)

- G2 Obliterator Pyro

- GDO Swerve

- Fox Kids Transmetal Waspinator

- Animated Rodimus, Ironhide, and Blurr

- Adventure Roadblock

- GDO Megatron

- Legends Blackarachnia

- MMC Ocular Max Koijn (Artfire) or MP Artfire

- Botcon Deathsaurus

- GO! Shinobi Team (Animal Combiner)

Hopefully some of you could help me out finding these figures. Thanks
