Today, 11:07 AM #1 Newtype RX-78-2 Join Date: Aug 2020 Location: Halifax Posts: 1 Collection Wants and Need Hi all!



Been a big Transformers and Gundam fan for years and a recommendation from a friend has lead me here. I hope to be buying, selling, trading, and discussing robots with you all for years to come!



So to start off I figured I would let you all know what Im after to fill in some holes in my collection. I dont care about boxes or instructions but complete figures would be preferred



- Earthrise Scorponok



- Energon Wingsaber



- Energon Checkpoint



- Energon Optimus Prime (Deluxe Version)



- G2 Obliterator Pyro



- GDO Swerve



- Fox Kids Transmetal Waspinator



- Animated Rodimus, Ironhide, and Blurr



- Adventure Roadblock



- GDO Megatron



- Legends Blackarachnia



- MMC Ocular Max Koijn (Artfire) or MP Artfire



- Botcon Deathsaurus



- GO! Shinobi Team (Animal Combiner)



Hopefully some of you could help me out finding these figures. Thanks

