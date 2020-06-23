|
Mighty Jaxx x Clogtwo x Transformers Mechasoul Optimus Prime Teaser Image
Mighty Jaxx, specialized in limited edition designer art collectibles, have revealed via their social media channels
our first teaser image of their*Mighty Jaxx x Clogtwo x Transformers Mechasoul Optimus Prime. Mighty Jaxx had previously surprised us with their original*Transformers x Quiccs Soundwave vinyl bust
*and this time Optimus Prime will be designed by artist Clogtwo
. There is still not much information or product description of this new item, but we should expect the full reveal any time soon. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then sound off on the » Continue Reading.
