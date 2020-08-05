Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,111

Transformers Earthrise Scorponok Out At UK Retail



Attention UK fans! 2005 boards member*Lockdown91*reports that the new*Transformers Earthrise Scorponok has just hit UK shelves. The newest Titan class figure was found at*Smyths St. Helens. Time to check your nearest store to try to grab Scoponok for your collection. Happy hunting!



