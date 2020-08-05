|
Transformers Earthrise Scorponok Out At UK Retail
Attention UK fans! 2005 boards member*Lockdown91*reports that the new*Transformers Earthrise Scorponok has just hit UK shelves. The newest Titan class figure was found at*Smyths St. Helens. Time to check your nearest store to try to grab Scoponok for your collection. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Earthrise Scorponok Out At UK Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca