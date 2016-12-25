Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:54 PM   #1
Sir Prime A Lot
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Airdrie
Posts: 795
Orange plug inserted into Mightron
Looks like they're targeting this guy as well. When I received my package it had been opened and the orange plug glued into the barrel. They also covered the gun images on the box with orange tape.
Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:21 PM   #2
optimusb39
Energon
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 882
Re: Orange plug inserted into Mightron
Was this done by bbts!!? Screw that! Your paying good money for that and it should not be tampered with by the supplier. The governments a different b.s. altogether but this is downright destruction of paid doe property.
Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:26 PM   #3
The7thParallel
Classic
The7thParallel's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,328
Re: Orange plug inserted into Mightron
BBTS has to do this in order to sell them. The gun laws are strict in the US for this. If you order MP-36, you'll get the same thing from them. They say so up front.

If you order from Japan, you shouldn't get the plug.
__________________
Nothing new at Vic Park TRU.
Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:27 PM   #4
optimusb39
Energon
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 882
Re: Orange plug inserted into Mightron
Even my wife agrees!email the handy address they give you and rip someone a new one! Demand money back for an inferior and damaged product that they sold under false pretenses. (Looked at the site and they actually searibe the modifications. One less customer here)
Last edited by optimusb39; Today at 07:34 PM.
Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:28 PM   #5
optimusb39
Energon
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 882
Re: Orange plug inserted into Mightron
Sorry, rant over. I just hate when people screw with things.
Interesting to note: tfsource doesn't have anything about opening or screwong with a Megatron figure...
Last edited by optimusb39; Today at 07:38 PM.
Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:35 PM   #6
The7thParallel
Classic
The7thParallel's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,328
Re: Orange plug inserted into Mightron
Quote:
Originally Posted by optimusb39 View Post
Even my wife agrees!email the handy address they give you and rip someone a new one! Demand money back for an inferior and damaged product that they sold under false pretenses. (Looked at the site and they actually searibe the modifications. One less customer here)
They didn't sell it under false pretenses.

http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/p...12&mode=retail

It says this has been done to it in the listing. If you don't read it, that's your fault unfortunately. I don't think OP is complaining about it per se, however, just pointing out that even the little guy gets a plug.
__________________
Nothing new at Vic Park TRU.
Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:38 PM   #7
Sir Prime A Lot
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Airdrie
Posts: 795
Re: Orange plug inserted into Mightron
Got it out!
Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:40 PM   #8
optimusb39
Energon
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 882
Re: Orange plug inserted into Mightron
Reply With Quote
