Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Video Game Announcements From PAX East 2017
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,148
Transformers Video Game Announcements From PAX East 2017


PAX East 2017 is scheduled to begin tomorrow and the team at Kabam is working hard to bring us new content from Transformers: Forged To Fight. Speaking to video game news site A-List Daily, Kabams Creative Director Cuz Parry stated that You are a battle commander who joins with Optimus Prime and the Earth Defense Command to unravel the mysteries of the planet and ascertain whos really behind the chaos that is happening. Along the way, youll collect and level up a team of your favorite Transformers from Generations, the [Live Action] movies, and Beast Wars to start. Additionally, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Video Game Announcements From PAX East 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Masterpiece Transformers Laserwave / Shockwave MP-29 Authentic
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Voyager Megatron Wolfwire Mindwipe Highbrow lot
Transformers
G1 Custom Transformers ? Blue Bluestreak MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Victory Transformers ? 4 Dinoking Accessories
Transformers
G1 Japanese Transformers ? Artfire Accessories
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? Powermaster Doubleclouder MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? Sixchanger Sixknight MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:24 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.