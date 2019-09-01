|
Takara Tomy Transformers: Cyberverse ? October Releases
The Transformers: Cyberverse show and toyline continue in Japan, and Takara Tomy Website
and Takara Tomy Mall
have updated new listings and stock images of the upcoming toys for October 2019. Similar with other modern lines, theres no discernible differences compared to the Hasbro versions, just some new names for the Spark Armor toys. Some prices have been updated too. Cyberverse TCV-17 Battle Class Tank Buster Jetfire 2700 Yen ($25.40)
Cyberverse TCV-18 Battle Class Drill Diver Skybyte 2700 Yen ($25.40)
Cyberverse TCV-19 Battle Rotor Megatron 3780 Yen ($35.56)
All these toys are due to be released on October 20th in
