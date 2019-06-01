Today, 03:40 PM #1 Greebtron Mini-Con Join Date: Apr 2020 Location: UK Posts: 2 The Sunbow and Marvel script/storyboard archive (Non-TF shows)



4035-4039 Robotix: "Beats" outline

4064 Pryde Of The X-men storyboard samples, model sheets



https://sunbowmarvelarchive.blogspot...eries-and.html





MP 6000 Spider-man And His Amazing Friends



Network pitch character and concept sketches by John Romita Sr

Main cast model sheets and height charts

6002 The Crime Of All Centuries - Kraven model cel

6004 Sunfire model sheets/cels

6005 Swarm - Flash Thompson model sheet

6006 Seven Little Superheroes - Chameleon model sheet

6007 Videoman partial storyboard (27 pages), Electro model sheet

6010 The Vengeance Of Loki model sheets

Firestar season 2 model revision

6018 A Firestar Is Born partial storyboard (5 pages)

6024 Along Came A Sandman model sheets

6025 The Bride Of Dracula model sheets

6026 Education of A Superhero model sheets

6027 Attack Of The Arachnoid model sheets

6028 Getting It All Together AKA Origin Of The Spider-friends: full slugged storyboards, Iron Man model sheet

6029 Spidey Meets The Girl From Tomorrow model sheets

6030 The X-Men Adventure model sheets

6031 Save The Guardstar! model sheets



https://sunbowmarvel...is-amazing.html





MP 100 The Incredible Hulk (1982)



Story bible

07 The Creature And The Cavegirl partial storyboard



https://sunbowmarvelarchive.blogspot...82-marvel.html





MP 400 Dungeons & Dragons



Development Bible

1 The Night Of No Tomorrow partial storyboard

3 The Hall Of Bones partial storyboard

5 In Search Of The Dungeon Master full script

6 Beauty And The Bogbeast full script

7 The Prison Without Walls full script

8 Servant Of Evil full script

9 Quest Of The Skeleton Warrior full script

10 The Garden Of Zinn full script

11 The Box full script

12 The Lost Children full script

16 The Girl Who Dreamed Tomorrow full storyboard

17 The Treasure Of Tardos full script

18 City At The Edge Of Midnight full storyboard

19 The Traitor full script

20 Day Of The Dungeon Master full script

21 The Last Illusion full script

22 The Dragon's Graveyard full script, partial storyboard

23 Child Of The Stargazer full script

26 Dungeon At The Heart Of Dawn full script

28 Requiem full script

33 Cave Of The Faerie Dragons full storyboard

CBS Notes 24/01/84

CBS Audience Scores (Season 1)



https://sunbowmarvelarchive.blogspot...1983-1985.html





MP 500 Muppet Babies



13 Good Clean Fun partial storyboard (last 3 pages)

16 Main cast revised model sheets (Construction, Attitudes, Expressions and Turnarounds)



https://sunbowmarvelarchive.blogspot...bies-1984.html





MP 600 GI Joe



Marvel Comics issue 14 commercial storyboard (Debut of Destro)

4007 The Worms Of Death partial storyboard

4022 Amusement Park Of Terror model sheets

01 Cobra's Creatures model sheets

05 Cobra Stops The World outline and full script

06 Jungle Trap full script

07 Haul Down The Heavens - Baroness in winter gear model sheet

08 Battle For The Train Of Gold model sheets

10 Lights! Camera! Cobra! - Actor As Snake Eyes model sheet

19 Twenty Questions - Baroness after tear gas/itch gas attack model sheet (deleted scene)

20 The Gamesmaster - Baroness in bikini model sheet

21 The Greenhouse Effect partial storyboard

24 Where The Reptiles Roam model sheets

26 The Germ model sheets

27 Worlds Without End, part 1 model sheets

28 Captives Of Cobra, part 1 model sheets

31 Cobra Quake partial storyboard (17 pages), Ninja Guards model sheet

37-41 Pyramid Of Darkness miniseries main title storyboard (missing 5 pages, became main season 1 title), Snake Eyes as "Boy George" model sheet, Baroness as a nurse model sheet

44 Flint's Vacation, Act II storyboard

46 The Traitor, part 2 - two page storyboard of deleted ending scene

56 The Great Alaskan Land Rush - Baroness as old lady model sheet

57 Skeletons In The Closet - Coverta Fatale model sheet

Writer's Guide

Alternate Season 2 opening, full storyboard

65 Glamour Girls - Natasha model sheet

74 Arise, Serpentor, Arise part 2 - Ghost model sheet

4057 GI Joe: The Movie (February 26th, 1986 draft), storyboard samples (17 pages)

Battleforce 2000 commercial storyboard (1988 toyline)

MP 1199-408 Imp/Swampmasher commercial - Storm Shadow v2 model sheet (Marvel Productions)

8710-GIJ-1 Rolling Thunder commercial - Storm Shadow v2 model cel (TMS)



https://sunbowmarvelarchive.blogspot...hero-1983.html





MP 900 Defenders Of The Earth



Show bible

01 Main title full storyboard

06 Root Of Evil full script

03 Escape From Mongo full storyboard

29 Terror In Time full storyboard

38 Audie And Tweak full script

39 The Defense Never Rests full storyboard

45 The Golden Queen, Act II storyboard

48 The Future Comes But Once, Act I storyboard

58 The Deadliest Battle partial storyboard (Missing KShin's anti-drug speech at the end)

59 100 Proof Highway, Act I storyboard



https://sunbowmarvelarchive.blogspot...th-marvel.html





MP 5205 Jem



4041-MT Main Title storyboard: first draft and revised final

Jem/Jerrica commercial storyboard

01 Starbright part 1: Falling Star music video storyboards (Who is He Kissing first page, Jealousy two-page, Universal Appeal first page)

05 Adventure In China music video storyboards (Something Is Missing In My Life first page, Love Unites Us first page)

06 Last Resorts music video storyboards (It's Workin Out/It's Doin Me In first page)

07 In Stitches music video storyboards (Designing Woman first page, Time Is Running Out first page)

13 The Music Awards, part 1 music video storyboards (She Makes An Impression first page)

14 The Music Awards, part 2 music video storyboards (You Oughta See The View From Here first page)

15 The Rock Fashion Book music video storyboards (We're Off And Runnin' full storyboard)

17 In Search of The Stolen Album music video storyboards (There's A Melody Playin' first page, There Ain't Nobody Better first page)

18 Hot Time In Hawaii music video storyboards (Misfits In Hawaii full storyboard, How You Play The Game first page)

20 Island Of Deception music video storyboards (Set Your Sails first page)

26 Glitter And Gold (music video) storyboard: roughs and final of first four pages.

29 The Presidential Dilemma music video storyboards (Time Is Running Out v2 first page)

33 Trick Or Techrat: We Can Change It, version 2 storyboard

59 The Stingers Hit Town, part 2: Now full storyboard: roughs and final

62 That Old Houdini Magic music video storyboards (She's Got The Power v2 first page, Mind Games two-page)



https://sunbowmarvelarchive.blogspot...88-sunbow.html





MP 5206 Inhumanoids



01 Cypheroid dialogue script

02 The Surma Plan dialogue script

03 Cult Of Darkness dialogue script

04 Negative Polarity dialogue script

05 The Evil Eye dialogue script

06 Primal Passions full script

07 The Masterson Team dialogue script

08 Auger For...President? dialogue script

09 The Evil That Lies Within, Part 1 dialogue script (The Inhumanoids episodes 1-3)

10 The Evil That Lies Within, Part 2 dialogue script (The Inhumanoids episodes 4-6)

11 The Inhumanoids, Episode 11 full script (Part 4, Act II of The Evil That Lies Within)

12 The Evil That Lies Within, Part 4 dialogue script (The Inhumanoids episodes 10-12)

13 The Evil That Lies Within, Part 5 dialogue script (The Inhumanoids episodes 13-15)



https://sunbowmarvel...986-sunbow.html





MP 6501 Fraggle Rock

02A Big Trouble For A Little Fraggle partial storyboard

04A A Fraggle For All Seasons partial storyboard

10A Mokey's Flood Of Creativity partial storyboard



https://sunbowmarvelarchive.blogspot...-animated.html





870108 Visionaries



01 The Age Of Magic Begins dialogue script

02 The Dark Hand Of Treachery dialogue script. Includes separate script for Jonathan Harris (Mortdredd) ADR session.

03 Quest For The Dragon's Eye dialogue script (Act III missing)

04 The Price Of Freedom full script

05 Feryl Steps Out full script

06 Lion Hunt dialogue script

07 The Overthrow Of Merklynn dialogue script

08 The Power Of The Wise dialogue script

09 Horn Of Unicron, Claw Of Dragon dialogue script

10 Trail Of The Three Wizards dialogue script

11 Sorcery Squared dialogue script

12 Honor Among Thieves dialogue script

13 Dawn Of The Sun Imps dialogue script



https://sunbowmarvelarchive.blogspot...87-sunbow.html





MP 6610 Bucky O'Hare And The Toad Wars



05 On The Blink full script

06 Kreation Konspiracy full script

07 The Komplex Caper full script

08 The Search For Bruce full script

11 The Warriors full script

12 Bye-Bye Berserker Baboons full script

13 The Taking Of Pilot Jenny full script

Marvel Productions model sheet pack (83 pages)



https://sunbowmarvelarchive.blogspot...wars-1991.html





93-400 The Tick

Writer's Guide



Presenting the Sunbow Marvel Archive. Showcasing scripts, storyboards and other production material from 25 years of animation history. 