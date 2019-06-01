Greebtron Mini-Con Join Date: Apr 2020 Location: UK Posts: 2

G1 scripts and storyboards for viewing and download



The Beginning

Marvel Comics original treatment (modern reproduction)

Marvel Comics issue 1 commercial, full storyboard



The Pilot

4023-4024-4025 More Than Meets The Eye full script (revised 13.03.84)



The Interim

MP Internal Correspondence on series development (30.04.84, transcript)

Writer's Bible (Season 1 cast only)



Season 1

01 Transport To Oblivion full script X 2 (revised 08.06.84, final 22.06.84)

02 Roll For It full script (final)

03 Divide and Conquer full script (final)

04 Fire In The Sky full script (final)

05 S.O.S Dinobots full script (revised Friedman)

06 Fire On The Mountain full script (revised Friedman)

07 War Of The Dinobots full script X 2 (unedited original + final)

08 The Ultimate Doom, part 1 full script (final)

09 The Ultimate Doom, part 2 full script (final)

10 The Ultimate Doom, part 3 full script (final)

11 Countdown To Extinction full script (final)

12 A Plague Of Insecticons full script (final)

13 Heavy Metal War full script (final), full storyboards



Season 2

18 City Of Steel storyboard samples

24 Day Of The Machines full script X 2 (reconstructed first draft + revised Friedman)

25 Enter The Nightbird partial script X 2 (reconstructed first draft + revised Friedman, missing pages 40-42)

26 A Prime Problem partial script (missing pages: Cover, Cast, 1, remaining pages after 34)

27 The Core partial script (missing all pages before 15)

28 The Insecticon Syndrome full script (revised Friedman)

29 Dinobot Island, part 1 full script (revised Friedman)

30 Dinobot Island, part 2 full script (revised Friedman)

31 The Master Builders full script X 2 (reconstructed first draft + revised Friedman)

32 Auto-Berserk full script X 2 (reconstructed first draft revised Friedman)

Series Update circular from Flint Dille (07.02.85)

33 Microbots full script (unedited)

34 Megatron's Master Plan, part 1 full script X 2 (reconstructed first draft + revised Friedman)

38 Blaster Blues full script X 2 (reconstructed first draft + revised Friedman)

39 A Decepticon Raider In King Arthur's Court full script X 2 (reconstructed first draft + revised Friedman)

41 The God Gambit X 2 (unedited original + revised Friedman)

42 Make Tracks (revised Friedman)

60 Cosmic Rust AKA Rust In Peace full script, full storyboard, 1st page of outline

61 30 Seconds Over Megatron AKA Starscream's Brigade full script (unedited)

62 The Revenge Of Bruticus (final)

Dialogue scripts from all 65 episodes (call sheet available for Hoist Goes Hollywood)



Sunbow and Marvel Productions Script/Storyboard Archive: MP#700 The Transformers 1984 - 1987 (Sunbow Productions/Marvel Productions) part 1



The Movie

Second Ron Friedman outline (28.03.85)

Second Ron Friedman draft script (27.04.85)

Second Ron Friedman draft script revised (02.05.85)

Undated Sunbow revision script

Dialogue script (Walker Edmiston's copy)

Full storyboards (sequences 1-31)



Sunbow and Marvel Productions Script/Storyboard Archive: MP 4034 The Transformers The Movie



Season 3

The Eye Of The Beholder (unused premise, transcript)

92 Chaos outline (1st page)

106 Fight Or Flee full script (final)

115 Return Of Optimus Prime, part 1 full script (final)

116 Return Of Optimus Prime, part 2 partial script (final, missing pages 12-18)

Cast list file (01-116)

Synopsis file (01-116)

Dialogue scripts from all 30 episodes (call sheets available on Chaos and Dark Awakening).



