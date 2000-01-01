Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Does anyone remember?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 12:30 PM
#
1
optimalautobot
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2009
Location: BC
Posts: 23
Does anyone remember?
What the canadian retail price for MPM-04 Optimus Prime at Toys R Us was when it was released??
optimalautobot
View Public Profile
Send a private message to optimalautobot
Find More Posts by optimalautobot
Today, 12:44 PM
#
2
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,173
Re: Does anyone remember?
Quote:
Originally Posted by
optimalautobot
What the canadian retail price for MPM-04 Optimus Prime at Toys R Us was when it was released??
I think it was $129.97 at TRU initially. What a deal that was.
__________________
Sales:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76165
Feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=ssjgoku22
ssjgoku22
View Public Profile
Send a private message to ssjgoku22
Find More Posts by ssjgoku22
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
1983 New Super Abega Jetrobo PC-39 Bandai Toei Transformer Combining Figure Part
Gift'ems 3 Figure Pack Series#1 Vancouver Paris & Mystery Doll Gift Box New
LOOK - Nice lot vintage transformers Go Bots - G1 Dive Dive Sub, Planes MORE
Vintage transformers and go bots lot - some early pieces
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Monster Icepick Near Complete Monstructor
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Monster Scowl Complete Monstructor
G1 Transformers Starscream?s Missile Launcher X2
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
01:33 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.