Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Does anyone remember?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
optimalautobot
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2009
Location: BC
Posts: 23
Does anyone remember?
What the canadian retail price for MPM-04 Optimus Prime at Toys R Us was when it was released??
optimalautobot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:44 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,173
Re: Does anyone remember?
Quote:
Originally Posted by optimalautobot View Post
What the canadian retail price for MPM-04 Optimus Prime at Toys R Us was when it was released??
I think it was $129.97 at TRU initially. What a deal that was.
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1983 New Super Abega Jetrobo PC-39 Bandai Toei Transformer Combining Figure Part
Transformers
Gift'ems 3 Figure Pack Series#1 Vancouver Paris & Mystery Doll Gift Box New
Transformers
LOOK - Nice lot vintage transformers Go Bots - G1 Dive Dive Sub, Planes MORE
Transformers
Vintage transformers and go bots lot - some early pieces
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Monster Icepick Near Complete Monstructor
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Monster Scowl Complete Monstructor
Transformers
G1 Transformers Starscream?s Missile Launcher X2
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.