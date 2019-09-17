Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,436

TFW2005?s MP-44 Masterpiece Optimus Prime Gallery Live!



AUTOBOTS – Transform… and ROLL OUT!* MP-44 Optimus Prime has rolled into TFW2005 HQ and we have an in depth gallery showing what he’s got.* MP-44 is the third Masterpiece Optimus Prime version, this time focusing on a clean cartoon aesthetic with modern engineering to match MP-36 Megatron.* He’s got a sleeker, more articulated body and very toon accurate head sculpt(s).* The accessories are packed too, full trailer with removable repair bay that now has multiple transformations of it’s own, Roller, energy axe, battle damaged head and body piece, Season 1 toon head, Starscream head and intakes, Matrix of Leadership,



AUTOBOTS – Transform… and ROLL OUT! MP-44 Optimus Prime has rolled into TFW2005 HQ and we have an in depth gallery showing what he's got. MP-44 is the third Masterpiece Optimus Prime version, this time focusing on a clean cartoon aesthetic with modern engineering to match MP-36 Megatron. He's got a sleeker, more articulated body and very toon accurate head sculpt(s). The accessories are packed too, full trailer with removable repair bay that now has multiple transformations of it's own, Roller, energy axe, battle damaged head and body piece, Season 1 toon head, Starscream head and intakes, Matrix of Leadership,





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.