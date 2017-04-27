2005 Boards member*Diecast G2 let us know that fast food chain Sonic will have a contest or promotion for “Transformers: The Last Knight”. He noticed it*when his soda cup showed up with an Autobot symbol on it. According to the cup, you can enter a unique sticker code at SonicDriveIn.com/TransformersMovie
. At the moment, heading to that website produces an error, most likely because the cup also mentions that the contest begins on May 29th and ends July 23rd. Stay tuned for this promotion, we will update with details when available. Now you can click on the bar to check » Continue Reading.
