Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Upcoming Sonic Drive-In?s Transform Your Summer Sweepstakes
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,453
Upcoming Sonic Drive-In?s Transform Your Summer Sweepstakes


2005 Boards member*Diecast G2 let us know that fast food chain Sonic will have a contest or promotion for “Transformers: The Last Knight”. He noticed it*when his soda cup showed up with an Autobot symbol on it. According to the cup, you can enter a unique sticker code at SonicDriveIn.com/TransformersMovie. At the moment, heading to that website produces an error, most likely because the cup also mentions that the contest begins on May 29th and ends July 23rd. Stay tuned for this promotion, we will update with details when available. Now you can click on the bar to check &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Upcoming Sonic Drive-In’s Transform Your Summer Sweepstakes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS TRANSMETAL RAMPAGE ACTION FIGURE LOOSE
Transformers
HUGE LOT TRANSFORMERS ROBOT ACTION FIGURE COLLECTIBLE TAKARA HASBRO TOMY
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys (Make Toys) - CHAOS PALADIN Power Core Combiner The Fallen
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:59 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.