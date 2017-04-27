Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:31 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
IDW Lost Light #5 ITunes Preview


Once again, we could find a Preview for IDW Transformers comics on ITunes. This time we have a 3-page Preview for*IDW Lost Light #5. The adventure in the Functionist alternate universe grows even more exciting. “It’s TEAM RODIMUS versus a universe gone wrong! An alternate Cybertron is being torn apart as the malevolent Functionist Council implement a plan that’s been millions of years in the making. But with victory within their reach, they find themselves up against someone who really shouldn’t exist: MEGATRON”. Lost Light #5 Expected Release: May 10, 2017. You can check the images after the jump. &#187; Continue Reading.

