Once again, we could find a Preview for IDW Transformers comics on ITunes
. This time we have a 3-page Preview for*IDW Lost Light #5. The adventure in the Functionist alternate universe grows even more exciting. “It’s TEAM RODIMUS versus a universe gone wrong! An alternate Cybertron is being torn apart as the malevolent Functionist Council implement a plan that’s been millions of years in the making. But with victory within their reach, they find themselves up against someone who really shouldn’t exist: MEGATRON”. Lost Light #5 Expected Release: May 10, 2017. You can check the images after the jump. » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Lost Light #5 ITunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...