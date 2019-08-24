|
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 5 Astrotrain, Spinister & Crosshairs New S
Via Autobase Aichi
, we have a new set of stock images of the upcoming*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 5 Astrotrain, Spinister & Crosshairs. These new stock images give us a closer look at the new Siege Leader Class Astrotrain and Deluxe Spinister and Crosshairs. Some of the pictures have the size of each figure and alt mode for those who are interested in the proper scale. Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards! You can look for a pre-order of these news toys via » Continue Reading.
