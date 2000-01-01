Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Off Topic > Canadian Action Figure News
Reload this Page Calgary Expo April 27th- 30th Featuring Stan Lee
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,444
Calgary Expo April 27th- 30th Featuring Stan Lee
One of the largest Pop Culture Conventions in North America, Calgary Expo (http://www.calgaryexpo.com) returns to the Stampede Grounds this weekend,...

More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:46 PM   #2
omegacanuck
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Calgary
Posts: 71
Re: Calgary Expo April 27th- 30th Featuring Stan Lee
TFTOYS.CA will be at the Calgary Expo. Hope to see you there!
omegacanuck is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:00 PM   #3
wervenom
Metroplex
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,893
Re: Calgary Expo April 27th- 30th Featuring Stan Lee
Interesting. I thought Stan Lee was doing appearances outside of the US anymore
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS TRANSMETAL RAMPAGE ACTION FIGURE LOOSE
Transformers
HUGE LOT TRANSFORMERS ROBOT ACTION FIGURE COLLECTIBLE TAKARA HASBRO TOMY
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys (Make Toys) - CHAOS PALADIN Power Core Combiner The Fallen
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.