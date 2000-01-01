Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Calgary Expo April 27th- 30th Featuring Stan Lee
Today, 05:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,444
Calgary Expo April 27th- 30th Featuring Stan Lee
One of the largest Pop Culture Conventions in North America, Calgary Expo (
http://www.calgaryexpo.com
) returns to the Stampede Grounds this weekend,...
More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron
Today, 05:46 PM
omegacanuck
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Calgary
Posts: 71
Re: Calgary Expo April 27th- 30th Featuring Stan Lee
TFTOYS.CA will be at the Calgary Expo. Hope to see you there!
omegacanuck
Today, 06:00 PM
wervenom
Metroplex
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,893
Re: Calgary Expo April 27th- 30th Featuring Stan Lee
Interesting. I thought Stan Lee was doing appearances outside of the US anymore
Sales thread
Wanted Items
Feedback thread
My Collection
wervenom
