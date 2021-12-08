Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts ? Images Of The Vehicles At Callao, Peru


While we are now in a long wait until June 9, 2023 for the premiere of*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, we have still have some new images and information about the movie. While the filming has already finished, the Autobot and Predacon cars are still in Peru waiting to leave the country to return to the US. All the vehicles are being kept in a building at Callao, the city where the main Peruvian port is. We have close images of Optimus Prime, Scourge,*Battletrap, Jazz (five of them in fact!) and Bumblebee. To top it all, we have great shots &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts – Images Of The Vehicles At Callao, Peru appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



