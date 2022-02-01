|
Today, 09:00 AM
#1
Location: Stratford Ontario
Takara shouki
Hi, i forgot that i preordered this from Japan, does anyone need it? I'll bring it to tfcon for 190 cad (my cost) I'm just waiting on it to arrive
